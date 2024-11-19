Suditi Industries acquires kid's wear brand Gini & Jony

New Delhi: Suditi Industries has acquired Gini & Jony, the children’s wear brand.

In a statement, Suditi shared that it plans to transform Gini & Jony into a strong force in the kidswear market through an omnichannel strategy, including exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), Large Format Stores (LFS), and e-commerce platforms.

Pawan Agarwal, Managing Director of Suditi Industries, said, “We are excited to welcome Gini & Jony to the Suditi Industries family. The brand has a remarkable legacy that resonates with generations of Indian families, and this acquisition underscores our hunger to truly own the kidswear category, especially after the market’s post-Covid correction. By combining Gini & Jony’s heritage with Suditi’s operational strengths, we aim to bring fresh energy and scale to this beloved name. This partnership is not just about business; it is about creating value for our shareholders while delivering unparalleled quality to the Indian market.”

Agarwal further said, “Suditi’s internal capacity to produce fabrics for over 100,000 garments per day positions us uniquely to scale Gini & Jony. This translates to roughly ₹6 crores of sales per day for the brand, highlighting the immense potential of what we can achieve by focusing our expertise and resources.”

Prakash Lakhani, Founder of Gini & Jony, commented, “This partnership brings together the strengths of two highly complementary entities—Gini & Jony’s legacy as a trusted name in kidswear and Suditi’s advanced manufacturing capabilities. What makes this journey even more special is the involvement of the next generation—Pawanji’s son Harsh and my daughter Roshni—who bring fresh perspectives as young parents themselves. Their vision and understanding of the modern consumer make me confident that Gini & Jony will continue to lead the kidswear space in India.”

Harsh Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer at Suditi Industries, said, “India has about 34 crore children under the age of 14, representing 24% of our population. This immense market, coupled with the mean age of 28 making us one of the youngest countries globally and a GDP per capita growth of 6.7%, underscores why the kidswear segment is a highly relevant and promising category. There are only a handful of brands in India that serve the entire nation, and Gini & Jony was not only the first but remains the name with the highest brand recall in the space. With our omni-channel approach and the combined learnings of both teams, we aim to build a powerhouse that serves every Indian family. The legacy of Gini & Jony is irreplaceable, and we are committed to strengthening its position in the market.”

Roshni Lakhani added, “As a mother, I deeply understand the importance of thoughtful, functional, and high-quality clothing for children. Bringing a mother’s perspective into decision-making allows us to prioritise the needs of parents and children in ways that go beyond traditional boardroom discussions. This means addressing not just style and comfort but also creating products that truly resonate with families in their day-to-day lives. I am thrilled to contribute to this legacy and help ensure that Gini & Jony remains a trusted name for future generations.”