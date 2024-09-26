Sudham Ravinutala becomes CMO of Eastman Auto and Power

Delhi: Eastman Auto and Power has announced the appointment of Sudham Ravinutala as Chief Marketing Officer. Ravinutala will spearhead the company’s marketing and product strategy.

In his new role, he shall focus on enhancing Eastman’s visibility and brand presence by developing customer engagement strategies.

Ravinutala brings close to twenty-five years of experience, having worked with brands such as Nokia, Lenovo, TVS Electronics, Micromax, and most recently, Luminous, where he served as Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. He also held the position of National Marketing Head at India’s largest FM Radio Network, 92.7 BIG FM, and was the Head of Go-To-Market and Activation at MixRadio India. His multifaceted career spans IT, Telecom, Media, and Mobile VAS.