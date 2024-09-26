Advertisment

0

Advertisment
Marketing

Sudham Ravinutala becomes CMO of Eastman Auto and Power

In his new role, he shall focus on enhancing Eastman’s visibility and brand presence by developing customer engagement strategies

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
eastman app
Listen to this article
0.75x 1x 1.5x
00:00 / 00:00

Delhi: Eastman Auto and Power has announced the appointment  of Sudham Ravinutala as Chief Marketing Officer. Ravinutala will spearhead the company’s marketing and product strategy. 

In his new role, he shall focus on enhancing Eastman’s visibility and brand presence by developing  customer engagement strategies. 

Ravinutala brings close to twenty-five years of experience, having worked with brands  such as Nokia, Lenovo, TVS Electronics, Micromax, and most recently, Luminous, where he served as  Assistant Vice President of Marketing and Strategy. He also held the position of National Marketing Head  at India’s largest FM Radio Network, 92.7 BIG FM, and was the Head of Go-To-Market and Activation at  MixRadio India. His multifaceted career spans IT, Telecom, Media, and Mobile VAS. 

 

Advertisment
 