New Delhi: Denave, a technology-driven revenue acceleration company, announced that Subir Mahapatra has joined as President, Global Strategy, Sales and Marketing. The company said his appointment marks a step in its leadership evolution as it strengthens global go-to-market execution.

Mahapatra has over 25 years of experience across IT, mobility, eCommerce, cloud and staffing services, with expertise in building and scaling global sales teams, leading enterprise engagements, and delivering managed services across diverse markets.

Commenting on the appointment, Sunil Munshi, Chief Revenue Officer, Denave, said, “As Denave enters its 28th year of operations, this is a phase where scale, precision, and execution discipline matter more than ever. Subir brings a rare combination of strategic depth and hands-on leadership across global sales and complex enterprise ecosystems. We are confident that his experience in building and operationalizing outcome-driven GTM engines will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our global revenue motion.”

Prior to Denave, Mahapatra served as Senior Vice President, Strategic Businesses at First Meridian Global Services, leading the Value Business vertical and managing multi-market programmes. He has also held senior roles at Ingram Micro, AMD, and HCL, with experience across enterprise sales, partner ecosystems, distribution growth, and large-scale customer engagements in India and Bangladesh.

At Denave, Mahapatra will focus on global strategy, sales and marketing, sharpening go-to-market execution, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and supporting the company’s growth across international markets.

Speaking on his new role, Mahapatra said, “Denave is at an exciting inflection point, with a strong foundation in revenue acceleration and a clear focus on outcomes, execution, and client impact. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to strengthen global go-to-market execution, deepen customer and partner relationships, and build scalable, future-ready revenue engines across markets.”

Mahapatra is an alumnus of IIM Kozhikode and serves as an Honorary Professor of Practice at the School of Leadership, KIIT, Odisha. His joining coincides with Denave’s focus on AI-led, insight-driven revenue transformation aimed at improving sales velocity, buyer engagement, and scaling growth internationally.