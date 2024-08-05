Subho Sengupta launches Possible Creations

New Delhi: Subho Sengupta, former EVP and General Manager at Contract Advertising, has unveiled his new venture, Possible Creations, a custom marketing and communication agency.

Announcing on LinkedIn, Sengupta stated that the agency aims to "help brands and individuals discover the best version of themselves and inspire them to achieve what seems impossible."

With over 25 years of experience, Sengupta has held roles at J Walter Thompson, TBWA\India, and Saatchi & Saatchi Advertising. He has worked across diverse sectors including telecom, FMCG, real estate, and digital search.

Sengupta has worked with companies such as ABP, Berger Paints, Hitachi, ITC, Reliance Telecom, The Times of India, and Unilever (Nepal).