Style Baazar onboards Team Pumpkin as marketing partner

Delhi: Team Pumpkin, a digital marketing agency in India has been officially appointed as the marketing partner for Style Baazar, a fashion retailer. As part of the mandate, the agency is responsible for the brand’s performance marketing, affiliate marketing and social media.

Siddhantt Khemani, Chief Marketing Officer of Style Baazar, said, “Partnering with Team Pumpkin, we are thrilled to embark on a journey to significantly expand our audience reach. By following a carefully crafted strategic roadmap with our new agency, we aim to not only achieve our specific marketing objectives but also to captivate and engage a broader spectrum of new audiences with greater impact.”

The collaboration came into effect on August 1, 2024.

Rashi Garodia, Business Head at Team Pumpkin, Kolkata stated, “As a creative team, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of innovation, ensuring that Style Baazar stands out with a distinctive and competitive edge in the market. Our focus is on crafting unique and impactful creative solutions that not only resonate with our audience but also set new benchmarks in the fashion industry."