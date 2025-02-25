Sterlite Power unveils two new corporate brand identities: Resonia and Sterlite

New Delhi: Sterlite Power, the power transmission and solutions company, unveiled its two new corporate brand identities called ‘Resonia and Sterlite’. Resonia will house the transmission infrastructure business and will be called ‘Resonia’. Sterlite Power Transmission will house the manufacturing of cables and conductors and, services business, it will be called ‘Sterlite’.

The decision to create two distinct corporate entities comes on the back of the demerger. Resonia and Sterlite will now focus on their distinct businesses.

Resonia’s logo, inspired by resonance, symbolises innovation and harmony, with the ‘I’ merging into a human figure to reflect unity and empathy. The Sterlite logo retains the original strokes and design, leveraging its strong market presence, while preserving the legacy and expertise in transmission industry solutions.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power Transmission and Chairman Resonia, said, “This transformation is a pivotal moment in our journey. With Resonia and Sterlite, we are creating a specializing, reinforcing our market leadership, and fostering innovation in the industry. With a clear emphasis on specific market segments, both entities are well-positioned to seize new opportunities and tackle the challenges presented by the global energy transition.”

Ruhie Pande, Chief of Human Resources and, Marketing and Communications, Sterlite Power Transmission, added, “This new brand identity is more than a visual change; it’s a reflection of our vision to drive innovation, sustainability, and excellence to build a seamless energy ecosystem.. Through this transformation, we aim to build stronger connections with our stakeholders, amplify our brand’s presence globally, and reinforce our leadership in the sector.”

Resonia will drive the expansion of transmission networks, facilitating renewable energy integration, while Sterlite will lead the manufacturing of high-performance power conductors, cables, and EPC services.

The renewable energy arm, Serentica has retained its company identity.