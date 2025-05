Stellantis India announced changes in senior leadership roles

New Delhi: Automaker Stellantis India announced changes in its senior leadership roles as part of an exercise to drive long-term business growth and efficiency, while also preparing the launch of Leapmotor vehicles in India.

Under the new structure, Kumar Priyesh, Business Head and Director - Automotive Brands, Stellantis India, will be in charge of retail business, which includes sales and network development for the Jeep and Citroen brands as well as the soon-to-be-launched Leapmotor, the company said in a statement.

Shishir Mishra, Business Head and Director- Strategic Partnerships and Institutional Business, Stellantis India, will lead institutional business, strategic partnerships, mobility services, pre-owned cars and finance and insurance solutions across the brands, it added.

"The strategic decision is intended to align leadership structure with long-term goals, promote agility, and cultivate a culture of collaboration and innovation as Stellantis gets ready to launch Leapmotor in India and strengthen the brands of Citroen and Jeep India," it said.

The company further said Shailesh Hazela, CEO and MD, will continue to lead and drive India strategy, "ensuring that Stellantis India remains aligned with global objectives while catering to the unique needs of the Indian market."