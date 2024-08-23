Starbucks serves ‘cold’ hypocrisy? Faces backlash over new CEO’s ‘jetting’ routine

Delhi:

In December 2020, Starbucks unveiled its sustainability goals for 2030 and claimed to reduce its carbon, water and energy usage by 50%. It also introduced the classic green paper straws and tissues made of recycled paper to meet its sustainability goals.

But four years later, the brand seems to have left behind its ‘green’ goals with the recent announcement of their incoming CEO Brian Niccol to travel to the company headquarters three times a week in his corporate jet!

Replacing ousted CEO Laxman Narasimhan, Niccol will need to report to the company’s Seattle headquarters three times a week, just like other employees. However, unlike his colleagues who commute by car or public transport, Niccol will make the 1,000-mile journey from his home in Newport Beach, California, by corporate jet, as outlined in his SEC-filed offer letter.

Niccol's commute could produce up to 8,000 kilograms of CO2 per day, given that private jets emit about 2.5 kilograms of CO2 per kilometer (according to the European Environment Agency).

This move comes as Starbucks grapples with stagnating sales and aims to rekindle consumer interest.

Starbucks claims that Niccol’s travel plans will align with its hybrid work policies, stating he will spend most of his time at the Seattle Support Center and have a secondary office in Southern California.

Despite this, critics argue that Niccol's jet travel contradicts Starbucks' 2020 pledge to cut its carbon footprint in half and its reputation for environmental sustainability.

The backlash has been swift, with social media users accusing Starbucks of hypocrisy for promoting paper straws while allowing its CEO to travel in one of the most environmentally damaging ways.

Climate advocates have also criticized Starbucks for this controversial move.

While some called it ‘corporate hypocrisy,’ others called it to be a ‘company without a moral compass.’

https://x.com/fenilkothari/status/1826227234002075810

A lot of users lashed out that if the company’s CEO was allowed to jet to office, then they should return back to plastic straws as well.

People also went all aboard the meme train and featured sarcastic posts criticising this move.