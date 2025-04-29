Star Squared PR elevates Santosh Chandrasekhar, Ratula Acharjee to Director roles

New Delhi: Star Squared PR has announced the elevation of Santosh Chandrashekar and Ratula Acharjee to Director roles.

The announcement comes at a time when Star Squared PR claims to have achieved a client retention rate of 80% in FY 2024–25. On average, clients continue to work with the agency for three to four years, and notably, 20% of the client portfolio has remained with Star Squared for over nine years.

Chandrashekar, Senior Account Director, Star Squared PR, will drive strategic counsel and innovation across the portfolio, while Acharjee, Account Director, Star Squared PR, will oversee key verticals and contribute to scaling the agency’s capabilities.

Priyan DC, CEO, Star Squared PR, said, “Both Chandrashekar and Acharjee have grown with the agency and been actively involved in shaping our culture of collaboration, and excellence. Their elevation is a reflection of their commitment, the deep trust they’ve built with clients, and the impact they’ve created across the board. As Directors, I’m confident they will continue to steer Star Squared into a new chapter of growth and innovation.”

He added, “At a time when agencies are being tested for both agility and longevity, we take great pride in the fact that our average client tenure exceeds industry norms—and that’s a direct outcome of the leadership that people like Chandrashekar and Acharjee bring to the table every day.”