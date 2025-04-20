Star power weekly: Tracking this week’s star-studded brand pairings

Mumbai: In a world where celebrity meets strategy, brand collaborations are more than just glamorous tie-ups.

BestMediaInfo.com brings to you a list of this week’s brand ambassador announcements and a number of fresh faces fronting the brands.

1. Janhvi Kapoor - Lovetc

Ananya Birla’s homegrown makeup brand, Lovetc, recently announced actress Kapoor as their brand ambassador. The brand has launched a new campaign featuring Kapoor. The film is now live on Lovetc and Kapoor’s social media handles and across digital platforms.

2. Chanel announces Ananya Panday as first-ever Indian brand ambassador

Panday was announced as the first-ever Indian ambassador for Chanel, a French luxury brand. Her appointment as Chanel’s ambassador follows months of speculation, which intensified after her appearance at Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2025 show in Paris and her frequent nods to the brand on social media.

3. Ozone launches brand campaign with brand ambassadors Ranbir Kapoor and Kriti Sanon

Ozone, an architectural hardware solutions company, has signed on Kapoor and Sanon as brand ambassadors and released their campaign—Makes the World Go O!

4. Beastlife announces Rinku Singh as its brand ambassadorIndian cricketer Singh has officially partnered with BeastLife, coming on board as a brand ambassador to support the brand’s mission of delivering athlete-approved sports nutrition to India.