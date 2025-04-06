Star power weekly: Tracking this week’s star-studded brand pairings

Mumbai: In the age of influence, ‘who’ represents your brand is just as important as ‘what’ your brand stands for. From cricket captains sipping cola to Bollywood stars peddling protein shakes, we’ve got your backstage pass to every star-studded signing.

Here’s our brand-new weekly roundup series that tracks all the latest brand ambassador buzz—from the hottest signings to the quirkiest pairings.

Janhvi Kapoor - Sugar Free

Actress Janhvi Kapoor was announced as the face of Zydus Wellbeing Sugar-Free. The product, which is a market leader in the sugar-substitute category, mentioned in a statement that Janhvi, who is a well-known fitness enthusiast, will help the brand resonate with the consumers whose preferences are shifting towards smart and balanced lifestyles.

Vijay Deverakonda - Vijay Sales

Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda was named the brand ambassador of the electronic retail chain Vijay Sales. As the retail brand plans to expand in South India, they decided to have a well-known Telugu face represent them in their new campaign.

Kartik Aryan - Thomas Cook

The travel and foreign exchange brand Thomas Cook announced actor Kartik Aryan as the face of their brand. The introductory campaign features Aryan in a preparatory mode as he gets ready for an international trip and vouches for the seamlessness of the Thomas Cook Borderless Travel Card. The brand stated their decision to have Kartik Aryan is a decision backed by data/research that reflects significant opportunity from young India.

Mrunal Thakur - Dyna Soaps

Actress Mrunal Thakur was named brand ambassador for Dyna, a beauty soap from the house of Anchor Consumer Products. The brand stated that Thakur represents everything Dyna stands for - grace, poise, and timeless beauty. Her journey from television to Bollywood mirrors the brand’s evolution, making her the perfect ambassador.

Click here to watch the ad film featuring Thakur.