Star power weekly: Shah Rukh Khan, KL Rahul, Rashmika Mandanna lead new endorsements

New Delhi: In the world of celebrity endorsements, brands are constantly tapping into star power to amplify their reach and connect with audiences in meaningful ways, harnessing Bollywood icons, international athletes and global football stars.

Here's a roundup of the most recent collaborations, featuring big names like Shah Rukh Khan, KL Rahul, Milind Soman, Pat Cummins, Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Caroline Graham Hansen, Farah Jefry, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Zoil announces Milind Soman as brand ambassador

Zoil announced Milind Soman as the brand's official ambassador. Zoil introduced the world's first Zero Oil Kitchen — a dining experience where every dish is crafted without a single drop of oil, cream, or butter. Prepared using proprietary processes, Zoil provides healthy eating options without the heaviness of traditional cooking fats.

Carrera and Pat Cummins unveil new selection

Carrera Eyewear, part of Safilo Group - known for the design, manufacturing and distribution of prescription frames, sunglasses, outdoor eyewear, goggles, helmets, etc, and Cummins confirm their partnership again for 2025 and announce an early new release of Carrera|Pat Cummins selection. This partnership reflects the brand's ethos, captured in the slogan ‘The state of mind and allure of competitive souls who dare to make a difference.’

Comfort Fabric Conditioner names Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

Comfort has announced Rashmika Mandanna as the brand’s new face. Additionally, Comfort is relaunching its signature product, Comfort Blue, with Smart Fresh Technology. This technology, as claimed by the brand, enhances fabric fragrance and freshness. The first campaign with Mandanna will centre around this relaunch.

Pepsi announces roster of global female football ambassadors

Pepsi has announced its new roster of global female football ambassadors. Existing global ambassador, Leah Williamson, will be joined by Alexia Putellas, Lauren James, Caroline Graham Hansen and Farah Jefry. Beyond its new global signings, the brand has a roster of athletes including Signe Bruun, Josefine Hasbo, Stina Blackstenius and Johanna Rytting Kaneryd, along with Nadine Riesen, Riola Xhemaili, Jéssica Silva, and Tatiana Pinto. Additionally, Pepsi renewed its partnership with UEFA Women’s Football through 2030.

Harpic names Shah Rukh Khan brand ambassador, launches campaign ‘Harpic Hai Na’

Harpic, the toilet and bathroom cleaner brand, has announced Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador. To mark the beginning of this partnership, Harpic released a new TVC featuring Shah Rukh Khan, “Harpic Hai Na.” The newly launched TVC starring Shah Rukh Khan, conceptualised by Havas Creative India, brings relatable home scenarios to life, highlighting the everyday struggle with ineffective cleaning solutions and demonstrating how Harpic toilet cleaner provides faster and better cleanliness.

Paul & Shark onboards KL Rahul as first Indian global brand ambassador

The Italian clothing brand Paul & Shark announced a partnership with cricketer KL Rahul. Rahul has become the first Indian athlete to be named a global ambassador for Paul & Shark. The campaign featuring Rahul went live on May 2, 2025, across Paul & Shark’s global platforms and Rahul’s Instagram, with a special focus on India, a key market in the brand’s international distribution network. The partnership launches with Rahul as the face of Paul & Shark’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

Crocs appoints Rashmika Mandanna as its global ambassador from India

Crocs has onboarded Rashmika Mandanna as its global ambassador from India. The collaboration officially launches with the “Your Crocs. Your Story. Your World.” campaign, aiming to amplify awareness for the Classics collection and Jibbitz charms. Set against the canvas of Mandanna’s daily life, the campaign film for ‘Your Crocs, Your Story, Your World’ reimagines the everyday through the lens of magical surrealism.