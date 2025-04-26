Star power weekly: Kriti Sanon, Rajkummar Rao, Harmanpreet Kaur lead new endorsements

New Delhi: This week’s edition of ‘Star Power Weekly,’ exclusively curated by BestMediaInfo.com, highlights the latest celebrity endorsement moves making headlines.

From Kriti Sanon lending her charm to Dreame Technology’s home appliances, to Rajkummar Rao powering up Sun King’s vision for accessible energy, brands across categories are betting big on star appeal.

The lineup also includes Raashii Khanna for Emami’s new skincare launch, Aimee Baruah for Anchor’s North-East market push, and Harmanpreet Kaur stepping onto the pitch with Crex.

Here’s a roundup of the biggest celebrity-brand collaborations of the week.

1. Dreame Technology names Kriti Sanon as the first Indian brand ambassador

Dreame Technology, a home technology appliances company, has announced Sanon as its first Indian brand ambassador. The partnership is crucial as the company intends to enhance its footprint in India. As the face for Dreame, Sanon will champion the brand’s range of home cleaning appliances and grooming products. This includes robotic vacuums, cordless stick vacuums, wet and dry vacuums and grooming products.

2. Sun King onboards Rajkummar Rao as brand ambassador

Sun King, an electrical products brand, announced Rao as its new brand ambassador. With Rao onboard, the brand aims to reach more people who want dependable energy without the high cost, or smart, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly appliances. Known for his performances in Stree, Newton, Shahid, and Srikanth, Rao has earned a reputation that resonates with Sun King’s mission.

(L-R) Surabhi Sharma, Rajkummar Rao & Sahil Khanna

3. Emami onboards Raashii Khanna as face of newly launched Pure Glow

Emami, the flagship personal care and healthcare company of the Emami Group, has announced its entry into the brightening cream category with the launch of Emami Pure Glow and roped in Khanna as the face of Pure Glow.

4. Anchor’s new campaign with Aimee Baruah targets North-East market

Anchor Oral Care, a brand from Anchor Consumer Products, appointed Baruah as its brand ambassador. The North East is a key market for Anchor and with this initiative, Anchor Oral Care aims to enhance its presence and distribution network in the region and boost brand visibility.

5. Crex announces Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

Crex, a cricket analysis platform, announced India's women's cricket team captain, Kaur, as its new brand ambassador. Kaur will be joining fellow Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and both players will help the platform connect with a broader audience, building the game and promoting equality.