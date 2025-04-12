Star power weekly: Kiara, Vicky, Ram Charan and more lead this week’s brand collabs

New Delhi: As brands continue to bank on star power to drive awareness and connect with consumers, this week saw a fresh wave of brand ambassador announcements across categories—from FMCG to auto to beverage and hospitality.

Whether it’s a new celebrity face bringing charm to a legacy brand or a rising star targeting Gen Z, here’s a roundup of all the notable partnerships that grabbed headlines.

BestMediaInfo.com lists this week’s brand ambassador announcements that made the headlines.

Vanesa announces Kiara Advani their new brand ambassador



Vanesa plans to leverage this association to launch a new line of products for the modern Indian woman and hopes that Advani brings a modern perspective to the brand, following in the footsteps of its first brand ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Magician Vicky Kaushal vanishes acidity in Eno’s latest campaign



The campaign features Kaushal as ‘Jaadugar Samrat’—a magician whose performance is disrupted by acidity. As his audience begins to lose interest, Eno comes to the rescue.

Campa Wali Zidd: Ram Charan performs insane stunts in high-energy IPL ad



With stunning cinematic visuals, stylised action, and authentic stunts, the film created by McCann Worldgroup offers a raw, relatable portrayal of personal determination.

Hero MotoCorp announces Indian golfers Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala as global ambassadors

The three-year partnership will see professional golfers representing the brand on a global scale, increasing the brand visibility through their appearances.

Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala

Nayanthara and Nani find their perfect home in latest Casagrand campaign



Casagrand, a real estate developer in South India has onboarded actors Nayanthara and Nani as faces of its latest projects Casagrand Casamia in Chennai and Casagrand Evon in Hyderabad.

Sri Chaitanya Group onboards Gukesh Dommaraju as brand ambassador

Throughout his association, Dommaraju will engage in interactive sessions and mentorship, sharing tactical preparation techniques and stress management tips.

Go! Biryan onboards Zaheer Iqbal as the first brand ambassador

The actor often shared Instagram videos featuring the company’s biryani - including pranks on his wife, actress Sonakshi Sinha. One such video where Iqbal teased Sinha over his obsession with Go! Biryan, as the brand claims, went viral recently. Go! Biryan then approached Iqbal to come on board as its first brand ambassador.