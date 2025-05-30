Star Power Weekly: Ajay Devgn, Manushi Chhillar, Shreyas Iyer lead fresh endorsements

New Delhi: This week, a fresh wave of celebrity-brand partnerships takes shape, with names from cricket, cinema, and more lending their presence to new campaigns. From wellness and personal care to mobility and luxury, a range of sectors continue to rely on familiar faces to amplify visibility and consumer engagement. Cricketers like Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, and Neeraj Chopra align with brands targeting youth and performance, while actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Pankaj Tripathi front campaigns for homecare, lifestyle, and automotive products. Here's a snapshot of the latest high-profile endorsements.

Shreyas Iyer becomes Brand Ambassador for Hell Energy Drink in India

Cricketer Shreyas Iyer has been announced as the new face of Hell Energy Drink in India, joining international ambassador Michele Morrone. He will appear across the brand’s communication channels as part of its ongoing campaign, #WinWithHell. The move is aimed at engaging with India’s evolving energy drink consumers, especially the youth. According to the company, Iyer represents qualities like performance, confidence and an unstoppable spirit. His endorsement deals are managed by Rise Worldwide.

Sheyas Iyer

Hyundai Motor India appoints Pankaj Tripathi as new brand ambassador

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) named actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador, aiming to strengthen its connection with Indian consumers. The collaboration highlights shared values like reliability, authenticity, and a deep-rooted relationship with customers. HMIL’s COO Tarun Garg praises Tripathi’s grounded persona and appeal, aligning with the brand’s vision of ‘Progress for Humanity.’ Tripathi expresses a personal bond with Hyundai, recalling his first car as a Hyundai, making the partnership meaningful for both.

Manushi Chhillar becomes new face of Wella Professionals in India

Manushi Chhillar has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Wella Professionals in India. The announcement was made at the TrendVision 2024–25 Grand Finale, an annual event focused on hairstyling and creative trends. With this move, the hair care brand looks to strengthen its presence in the Indian market and connect with a wider audience. Wella Professionals said the collaboration is part of its ongoing efforts to support the hairstyling community and promote evolving beauty trends.

Mansi Chillar

Kareena Kapoor Khan becomes brand ambassador for Bissell in India

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has been named the brand ambassador for homecare appliance company Bissell in India. The announcement marks the company’s move to deepen its presence in the Indian market, where it offers cleaning solutions tailored to modern households. The partnership was announced alongside plans for a new campaign that will highlight themes such as efficiency and changing perceptions around homecare.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif Ali Khan signs on as brand ambassador for Sparsh Pearl

Sparsh Pearl has appointed actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador for a two-year period. The association will see Khan represent both the company’s main taps brand and its FlowShield pipes sub-brand. The partnership includes a marketing campaign across television, digital platforms, OTT media, and outdoor advertising. The announcement comes as the company unveils its new tagline, “Style Kamaal, Chale Saalon Saal”, and introduces the Volto Series, a new line of bath fittings. The collaboration is part of Sparsh Pearl’s efforts to strengthen its reach among premium urban consumers.

Ajay Devgn becomes brand ambassador for electric two wheeler maker BGauss

Electric two-wheeler company BGauss has announced Ajay Devgn as its new brand ambassador. The move comes as the RR Global-backed firm looks to strengthen its position in India’s electric vehicle market. The actor, known for portraying strength and reliability, is expected to support the brand’s effort to promote electric mobility and reach a wider audience.

The announcement follows the launch of the RUV 350, BGauss’ latest electric scooter designed for both city and long-distance travel. With a top speed of 75 km/h and a certified range of 145 km, the scooter features a 3.5 kW motor and a 3 kWh lithium-iron-phosphate battery.

Arshdeep Singh joins Boldfit as brand athlete

Fitness and sports gear company Boldfit has signed Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh as its newest brand athlete. The collaboration is part of the brand’s ongoing effort to work closely with professional athletes in shaping its product and outreach strategy. Singh joins KL Rahul, who was the brand’s first investor and has played a key role in its development.

The partnership was introduced via a social media campaign featuring a conversation between Rahul and Singh, accompanied by visuals of Singh in Boldfit gear. The rollout targeted a Gen Z audience and emphasized authenticity and performance.

Arshdeep Singh

Neeraj Chopra partners with Audi India

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has partnered with German automaker Audi, marking a significant collaboration between one of India’s leading athletes and a global luxury brand. The association was facilitated by JSW Sports, which manages Chopra’s commercial interests.

Chopra, who gained national attention with his gold at the Tokyo Olympics, has maintained consistent success across major international events, including a silver at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Known for his discipline and focused approach, Chopra is seen as a fitting representative for Audi’s values of precision and performance.

Neeraj Chopra

MS Dhoni joins Dettol as brand ambassador for icy cool range

Dettol has signed cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the brand ambassador for its Icy Cool range of soaps, bodywash, and handwash. Celebrated for his composure under pressure, Dhoni, popularly known as “Captain Cool” perfectly embodies the brand’s message of staying calm and refreshed even in extreme summer heat. Dhoni expressed that the campaign resonates with his personal philosophy—“when your body is cool, your mind stays cool”—making this collaboration a natural fit.



