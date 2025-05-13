Star Health elevates CMO Himanshu Walia as Whole-time Director

New Delhi: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (Star Health Insurance) has elevated Himanshu Walia, Chief Marketing Officer, as Whole-time Director and designated him as a Key Managerial Personnel.

Walia has 22+ years of experience in the insurance sector. He has been a part of Star Health Insurance since 2007, serving as the CMO, and has worked to build the company’s brand and market presence.

Prior to joining Star Health, he held roles at ICICI Lombard and Tata AIG. Walia holds an MBA in Marketing.

Additionally, Amitabh Jain, Chief Operating Officer, has also been elevated as Whole-time Director and designated as a Key Managerial Personnel.

Jain has 25+ years of experience in financial services. He is currently serving as the COO at Star Health, a position he assumed in 2023.

Jain was a founding member of ICICI Lombard. He holds an engineering degree, an MBA, and is a CFA charter holder.

The effective date of appointment for both would be the date of approval by IRDAI.