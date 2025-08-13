StampMyVisa acquires CRED's Kunal Shah backed travel tech startup Teleport

New Delhi: StampMyVisa has acquired Teleport, a travel technology startup with a notable presence in South India and backed by Indian startup founders including Kunal Shah (CRED), Vidit Aatrey (Meesho), and Phanindra Sama (RedBus).

According to the companies, the acquisition will combine Teleport’s digital-first, youth-focused travel products with StampMyVisa’s operational capabilities and B2B network.

StampMyVisa co-founder and chief executive Rahul Borude, a former CRED employee, said, “This moment feels like coming full circle, from being part of CRED’s early team to now acquiring a startup backed by Kunal Shah. Teleport has built a loyal user base and strong brand affinity among young Indian travellers. With this acquisition, we are bringing together the best of both worlds: Teleport’s consumer innovation and SMV’s scalable visa infrastructure.”

Teleport founder Nikita Dresswala added, “We built Teleport to reimagine global travel for new-age independent Indian explorers. In StampMyVisa, we’ve found the right partner to scale this mission. With their B2B muscle and deep visa expertise, we’re set to create the most seamless and trusted visa experience in the country.”