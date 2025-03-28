Srishti Media helps Truecaller reach iPhone users with integrated campaign

New Delhi: Srishti Media, a full-stack media agency, has launched an integrated campaign for Truecaller, designed to engage iPhone users across eight Indian cities.

The campaign aims to reach users at various touchpoints including print advertisements in leading national publications, with an outdoor strategy extending to city landmarks, marketplaces, hangout spots, office spaces, and shopping malls. This will be complemented by in-flight visibility.

In digital, will be amplified through OTT platforms like Hotstar, Zee5, and MX Player, while also securing display integrations on e-commerce platforms Amazon and OLX and quick commerce apps like Blinkit and Zepto.

Display ads will also be deployed across handset-specific platforms.

Mandeep Malhotra, Founder and CEO, Srishti Media, said, “This campaign reflects Truecaller’s deep commitment to the iPhone user base in India. With strategic placements across physical and digital touchpoints, we’ve ensured the message reaches users wherever they are — from their morning paper to their OTT screens and mobile handsets.”