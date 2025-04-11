Sri Chaitanya Group onboards Gukesh Dommaraju as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Sri Chaitanya Educational Group has onboarded chess player Gukesh Dommaraju as its brand ambassador.

As the youngest World Chess Champion and someone from the same age group as JEE and NEET aspirants, Dommaraju will be able to connect with students on a deeper level, Sri Chaitanya Group said in a press statement.

This partnership is aimed at students, who want to develop a comprehensive approach to competitive exams by blending academic knowledge with strategic thinking.

Throughout his association, Dommaraju will engage in interactive sessions and mentorship, sharing tactical preparation techniques and stress management tips.

Sushma Boppana, Co-Founder, Infinity Learn, and CEO and Director, Sri Chaitanya Group, said, “We are delighted to welcome World Chess Champion Dommaraju as the brand ambassador of Sri Chaitanya. His extraordinary achievements at such a young age make him a perfect role model for students, from school learners to JEE and NEET aspirants. At Sri Chaitanya, we are dedicated to shaping well-rounded individuals who thrive academically through strong problem-solving and analytical skills. Gukesh’s ability to tackle complex challenges and stay composed under pressure aligns perfectly with the skills needed to excel in competitive exams. His journey will motivate students to think strategically, compete with confidence, and reach their highest potential.”

Dommaraju said, “Success in both chess and competitive exams hinges on strategic thinking, disciplined practice, and mental resilience. Just as chess requires planning ahead and adapting to challenges, excelling in JEE and NEET demands a similar analytical approach. Through this partnership, I hope to inspire students to cultivate these skills, not just for exams but for lifelong success. Together with Sri Chaitanya, we aim to empower young minds, shaping future champions in engineering, medicine, and beyond.”