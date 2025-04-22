Sprite returns with Joke in a Bottle campaign with Kapil Sharma and Anurag Kashyap

Mumbai: Sprite has returned with its Joke in a Bottle campaign, featuring Kapil Sharma and Anurag Kashyap in what should be called a roast banter.

The brand film opens with Kashyap pitching a relatable ad to Sharma. What follows is a clash of creative minds - Sharma mocks Kashyap’s ad world debut, whereas the latter defends his vision, and chaos ensues.

Sumeli Chatterjee, Senior Category Director, Sparkling Flavors, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “At Sprite, we understand that communication today has evolved beyond words. Memes have become one of the most powerful ways for the youth to share ideas and emotions with a touch of humour. Our ‘Joke in a Bottle’ platform taps into this meme culture, connecting with the generation to stay cool. This time, we’re thrilled to bring together two refreshingly distinctive personalities, Kapil Sharma and Anurag Kashyap, with a dose of laughter and entertainment to launch the third season of Joke-In-A-Bottle.”

Sharma, speaking about the campaign, said, “Sprite JIAB is always fun, and I love how it always surprises the audience. Shooting this ad with Anurag was mixing Sprite with cinema- unexpected and totally fizzed up! I can’t wait for everyone to scan and enjoy.”