Spotify elevates Neha Ahuja to Director of Growth for JAPAC Region

New Delhi: Spotify has promoted Neha Ahuja to the role of Director of Growth for the Japan and Pacific (JAPAC) region, effective immediately.

Ahuja, previously the Director and Head of Marketing for Spotify India, will now spearhead the company’s growth initiatives across Japan, Australia, New Zealand, and other key markets in the Pacific.

Ahuja, a marketing leader with over two decades of experience, has been instrumental in transforming Spotify India into the country’s most-loved music streaming app since joining in January 2019.

In her new role, Ahuja will oversee Spotify’s efforts to accelerate user acquisition, enhance premium subscription adoption, and deepen market penetration in the JAPAC region, a dynamic and diverse market known for its vibrant music ecosystems and growing appetite for audio streaming.

Ahuja’s career spans leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, where she drove growth for the Oral Care division, and Vodafone, where she led brand communications and partnerships for over three years.