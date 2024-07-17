Sports For All (SFA) appoints Kumar Darpan as CRO

Delhi: Sports For All (SFA) announced the appointment of Kumar Darpan as Chief Revenue Officer and Rohan Vyavaharkar as Global Head of Partnerships and Strategic Communications.

Speaking on the expansion of the leadership team, founder Rishikesh Joshi said, “We are delighted to have Rohan and Darpan join the SFA Leadership team. We believe this will truly boost SFA’s strength and capabilities as a business, propelling our journey to become the strongest sports platform and radically transform the way India plays and enjoys sport!

Joining as the company’s first-ever CRO, Darpan brings two decades of expertise in media and entertainment across diverse regions specialising in monetising TV and OTT platforms for companies ranging from Disney Star to Warner Brothers Discovery to Odisha Television Network. At SFA, he will drive revenue growth, with innovative monetisation strategies while ensuring fiscal sustainability.

On his new role, Darpan said, “I'm thrilled to be a part of Sports For All's mission to revolutionise sports in India. By creating opportunities for brands to build, own, and benefit from the growing list of participative sporting platforms at SFA, we can collectively have a transformative impact on sports in India. With its experience of nearly a decade, SFA is in a unique position to partner with brands to create unique consumer experiences for athletes, families, parents, and other key stakeholders."

Vyavaharkar has a marketing, communications, and sports management background. He has created campaigns for brands like Red Bull, Twitter India, Stepathlon and Omidyar Network India. At SFA, Vyavaharkar will take on the role of Global Head of Partnerships and Strategic Communications, where he will quarterback efforts to drive global collaborations.

Talking about his appointment, Vyavaharkar said “Sports For All is on a mission to change the landscape of Indian sport. We want to build a nation that is healthier, fitter and with strong values that can be best learned through playing sports. At SFA, we want to build deeper partnerships with all players, from academies to leagues to content platforms, because we believe that the only way to achieve our goals as a company and as a nation is by building a collaborative ecosystem.”