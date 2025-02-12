“Spidey’s homecoming!”: Rishabh Pant becomes adidas' brand ambassador

New Delhi: In a multi-year agreement, Rishabh Pant has returned to adidas as a brand ambassador, reuniting with the athletic apparel behemoth.

Announcing Pant’s return, Indranil Das Blah, who manages Pant called it “ Spidey’s homecoming!”

Blah took to LinkedIn to announce Pant’s return to the brand and said, “There are endorsement deals and then there are endorsement deals. And this one hits hard. Rishabh Pant was an adidas athlete years ago. And now, this is Spidey’s homecoming!

adidas India has always had legends. The iconic Sachin Tendulkar was followed by the incredible Rohit Sharma. And now, the baton is being passed on to the next generation, led by Rishabh.”

From 2016 to 2019, Pant—who is renowned for his aggressive hitting style and unshakable determination—was affiliated with adidas.

His strong on-field presence and widespread popularity make him an enthralling figure for the organisation. Neelendra Singh, General Manager of adidas India, expressed excitement at Pant's comeback and highlighted his courage and commitment to the game.

Pant joins an elite group of adidas athletes that also includes international superstars Jude Bellingham and Noah Lyles, as well as well-known Indian sportsmen Kuldeep Yadav and Nikhat Zareen.