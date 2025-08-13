Sorin Investments leads $1.9m pre-seed funding in Spike AI

New Delhi: Spike AI, a start-up developing an autonomous marketing intelligence system, has raised $1.9 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Sorin Investments, a venture capital firm co-founded by Sanjay Nayar and Angad Banga. Bay Area-based Principal Venture Partners and investors including GSI also participated.

Founded in 2024 by Deepesh Kumar and Shrestha Pratik, Spike AI has built the MAGI platform, which consolidates marketing functions into a single system designed to analyse channels, identify inefficiencies, and implement changes in real time.

“The trillion-dollar marketing industry doesn’t need more dashboards and tools; it needs intelligent orchestration,” said Deepesh Kumar, CEO of Spike AI. “Spike AI delivers a 24/7 AI growth team, shipping measurable outcomes 10x faster.”

Kumar and Pratik have experience in growth strategy and generative AI. Kumar has led growth and experimentation at several technology companies, while Pratik, a generative AI specialist, was team lead at Meta and has worked in data-led growth at FICO and Swiggy.

“A lot of current AI focuses on speeding up old habits,” said Pratik, CTO of Spike AI. “But what if those habits were never ideal? Spike AI’s MAGI is marketing’s AlphaGo: adaptive, explainable, relentless.”

According to the company, some early clients reported more than 40% conversion increases, with one user offering to acquire the firm before joining the funding round.

“Spike AI isn’t just another SaaS tool. It’s the first real attempt at building a ‘marketing brain’ that can replace bloated agency workflows and instinct-driven marketing with measurable, intelligent growth,” said Mandar Dandekar, Partner at Sorin Investments. “We’re excited to back a bold, technically sound team that’s not just building software but reimagining the very foundation of how marketing works in the AI age.”

"What drew us to Spike AI was its first-principles approach to a broken system," said Dr Songyee Yoon, Managing Partner of Principal Venture Partners. "They aren’t just adding AI to marketing. They’re building an entirely new paradigm. We believe Spike AI’s technology has the potential to be as fundamental to marketing as Salesforce’s was to CRM.”

The funding will be used to expand the MAGI platform’s capabilities across websites, paid media, search engine optimisation, email, and influencer marketing.