Sony names Hiroki Totoki as new CEO

New Delhi: Sony Group Corporation announced the leadership transition with Hiroki Totoki being named the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective April 1, 2025.

Totoki, who has been with Sony since 1987, currently holds the positions of president, chief operating officer, and chief financial officer.

His promotion to CEO has been unanimously approved by Sony's board of directors.

Kenichiro Yoshida, who has served as CEO since April 2018, will transition to the role of chairman.

Totoki stated, "I am incredibly honoured and humbled to have been entrusted with the important role of President and CEO. I look forward to working with our 110,000 employees to further evolve and grow Sony."

Alongside Totoki's promotion, Sony revealed other executive changes to clarify management roles across different business segments. Hideaki Nishino has been appointed as the sole CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, overseeing the PlayStation division, while Hermen Hulst will continue to lead PlayStation Studios. Lin Tao, previously senior vice president of finance, has been named the new CFO of Sony Group Corporation.