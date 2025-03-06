Sony India names Karan Aulja as brand ambassador for its audio product category

New Delhi: Sony India has announced music artist Karan Aujla as the new brand ambassador for its audio product category.

The campaign featuring Karan Aujla goes live today, inaugurating a multi-faceted promotional campaign across various digital platforms, outdoor activation and retail presence.

Aujla said, “Music has been at the heart of my journey, and having the right sound is essential to creating and experiencing it the way it’s meant to be. Sony’s commitment to delivering top-quality audio perfectly aligns with my passion for music and the standards I believe in. Sony has been a part of my musical journey for years, and I am thrilled to collaborate with a brand that shares my vision of bringing powerful, high-quality sound to the audience.”

Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India, said, "Sony India is dedicated to delivering top-tier audio products that resonate with music lovers across the country and beyond. We are excited to welcome Aujla as our new brand ambassador for the audio category. His global appeal, strong connection with audience and passion for high-quality sound make him the perfect fit for this collaboration. Together, we aim to elevate the way music is experienced, delivering immersive sound that truly connects with fans everywhere."

This announcement comes at a time when Sony India is expanding its portfolio under the ULT Power Sound sub-brand, which was launched in 2024.