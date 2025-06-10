Sonova Consumer Hearing India appoints Saahil Kumar as General Manager

New Delhi: Sonova Consumer Hearing India has named Saahil Kumar as the new General Manager for its Sennheiser Consumer Hearing Business in India.

In his new role, Kumar will be responsible for overseeing strategic direction, focusing on business development through go-to-market planning and region-specific product strategies. His remit includes improving market share, profitability, and brand positioning in a competitive and changing consumer landscape. He will also be involved in identifying expansion opportunities through innovation and technology adoption.

Kumar has more than 18 years of experience in the consumer electronics sector, with expertise in marketing and sales across B2B and B2C segments. Over the course of his career, he has held roles that involved business scaling, profitability enhancement, and leading strategic initiatives. He is known for his collaborative leadership approach and understanding of the Indian market, combined with a global outlook.

Commenting on his appointment, Kumar said, “It’s a privilege to continue my journey with Sonova and lead the Consumer Hearing business in India. The Sennheiser brand is synonymous with audio excellence, and I’m excited to drive its next phase of growth in this dynamic market. My focus will be on key segments like true wireless earbuds, premium Bluetooth headband headphones, soundbars, and the emerging space of speech-enhanced hearables. I also aim to reinforce our leadership in the audiophile category. I look forward to building on the strong foundation we’ve created and delivering exceptional sound experiences through continued innovation.”

Kumar has been associated with the Sennheiser brand in India for over 15 years. He joined the company during the time when its professional and consumer audio businesses were integrated, initially heading the marketing division.