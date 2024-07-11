Sonata launches new identity and product range

Delhi: Sonata has launched its all-new identity and reimagined product line. The new identity is aimed at presenting a modern perspective on design that captures the growing segment of young professionals, especially those in urban and suburban areas at the start of their careers.

Speaking on the new journey of the brand, Prateek Gupta, Head of Brand, Sonata, said, "We are thrilled to introduce a newly reimagined Sonata which truly embodies the spirit of today's young dreamers. Our goal is to provide the young upstarts with timepieces that not only enhance their personal style but also serve as a symbol of their journey and accomplishments. We recognize the value they place on quality and style, and our new designs reflect this blend, offering sophisticated style without compromising on accessibility. By aligning with the aspirations and lifestyles of this dynamic demographic, Sonata continues to stand as a partner in their progress, celebrating every milestone and achievement along their journey.”