Somasree Bose Awasthi quits as CMO at Marico

New Delhi: Somasree Bose Awasthi has called it quits from her role as the Chief Marketing Officer at Marico. The company confirmed the development with BestMediaInfo, citing “personal reasons” for her departure.

Speaking on the development, a Marico spokesperson said, “Somasree Bose Awasthi was associated with Marico as its Chief Marketing Officer and stepped down from her role due to personal reasons.”

The spokesperson added, “During her tenure at Marico, Somasree played an institutional role in strengthening marketing talent, processes, and ways of working, and helped shape a robust innovation pipeline. We wish Somasree continued success in her future endeavours.”

Awasthi, with this decision, has put an end to an almost three-year-long journey with Marico. Before her current role, She was with Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) for almost 16 years.

In her elaborate stint at GCPL, she oversaw the marketing functions of household insecticides, hair colour, soaps, and aircare. Her key responsibility comprised building brand equity and strategic marketing initiatives.

She is a graduate from Xavier Institute of Management (XIM), Bhubaneswar where she honed her MBA degree in marketing and HR.