Solitario collaborates with YAAP Digital for brand and packaging overhaul

New Delhi: Solitario Diamonds has entered into a partnership with YAAP Digital to undertake a full-scale refresh of its brand and packaging. The development comes as the lab-grown diamond brand prepares to expand its footprint in India and select international markets with an updated visual and strategic identity.

The upcoming changes will extend across packaging, in-store elements, digital platforms, and brand communication.

Commenting on the development, Ricky Vasandani, Co-Founder and CEO of Solitario, said, “From day one, our goal has been to challenge the conventions of the diamond industry, right from how diamonds are made to how they are experienced. This partnership with YAAP is a natural progression in our journey. Beyond refreshing our packaging and design, our larger aim is to reimagine how Solitario lives in the minds and hearts of our customers.”

Dr Atul Hegde, Founder of YAAP, added, “More than a jewellery brand, Solitario is a testament to how luxury can evolve without losing its soul. At YAAP, we’re excited to partner with Vivek and Ricky to craft a new identity that’s as refined, responsible, and forward-looking as the diamonds they create. The goal is to make every interaction with Solitario feel elevated, intentional, and unforgettable.”

Co-founder Dr Vivek Anand Oberoi said, “At its core, Solitario is about conscious luxury. The question for us, therefore, is about crafting beauty that doesn't come at the cost of the planet. While this brand and package refresh is marked by a visual upgrade, it’s ultimately shaped by an emotional and ethical intent. We’re excited to work with YAAP to bring a new depth and distinction to what we stand for.”

The announcement follows a recent funding milestone, with Solitario securing investment at a Rs 300 crore valuation. Strategic investor Gautam Budhrani, trustee of the Budhrani Knowledge Trust, has come on board, in addition to participants from a $3.6 million pre-IPO round earlier this year. These included Neeraj Gupta, Investi Global, and the Vicco Group.

Proceeds from the funding are being directed towards expanding retail operations, inventory, marketing initiatives, and scaling digital infrastructure. Solitario is currently projecting revenue of over Rs 200 crore for FY26.