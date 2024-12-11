Socks brand Rupa Footline unveils new identity and tagline

New Delhi: Rupa Footline, the socks brand for men, women, and kids from Rupa & Company, has unveiled a new identity.
The brand’s new campaign tagline, “Pahen Liya to Pahen Liya,” is a call to action for individuals to take on the world with confidence and unparalleled comfort, one step at a time.
Whether you're walking, running, or simply lounging, Rupa Footline ensures you're always ready to make your mark. The campaign’s uniqueness lies in its storytelling, which captures how people navigate various situations and moments in life—always with their socks on.
Vikash Agarwal, Director of Rupa & Company, said, “Modern consumers want more than just products, they are seeking brands that align with their attitude, offer style with substance, and bring an element of fun to everyday life. Our new campaign for Rupa Footline celebrates this attitude with heavy doses of fun, quirkiness and entertainment. Our new brand logo has a bold, international appeal. We believe our new ranges of socks in solids, stripes, geometric shapes and prints will be a rage among the youth.”