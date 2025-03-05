Social Panga onboards Soumabha Nandi as EVP - Creative Strategy and Growth

New Delhi: Social Panga, an integrated creative and digital marketing agency, has appointed Soumabha Nandi as Executive Vice-President - Creative Strategy and Growth.

In his new role, Nandi will lead the agency’s creative vision to craft brand narratives and deliver marketing solutions. He will also focus on new business.

Nandi has 13 years of relevant experience and has collaborated with brands such as Flipkart, Disney+ Hotstar, Max Fashion, Aurelia, W For Woman, Aldo, Birkenstock, Lucknow Supergiants, Zee5, Hero Group, Reliance Group, Star Network, Patanjali, PhonePe, Razorpay, McDonald's, and Domino's.

Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga, said, “We are delighted to welcome Nandi to Social Panga. His deep expertise in creative strategy and his ability to drive business impact align perfectly with our vision. As we continue to push creative boundaries and deliver measurable results for brands, his leadership will be instrumental in shaping the agency’s next growth phase.”

“At Social Panga, we think that strategy and creativity go hand in hand, and Nandi is a perfect example of this. His ability to combine creative ideas with data-driven insights will not only improve our client relationships but also inspire our team to achieve truly exceptional results,” added Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga.

Nandi said, “A couple of things about Social Panga really resonated with me, the focus on people above everything else, and the commitment to seeking the new and the undone. This is such an interesting time, a transformative one to be here. With new technologies, evolving solutions, and expanding markets, it’s exactly the kind of environment that fuels me. This is the beginning of a new journey, one that I hope will be an impactful one.”