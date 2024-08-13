Social Panga bags digital marketing mandate for DealShare

Delhi: Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency, has been appointed as the social media marketing agency for DealShare, one of India’s grocery delivery services.
The mandate dictates the creation of sales-led and brand-led campaigns to help DealShare leverage the digital space towards reaching a wider audience.
Commenting on handing over the brand’s digital marketing mandate, Kamaldeep Singh, Chief Executive Officer, DealShare, said, “As a service provider that stands true to the sentiment of ‘Building for India, from within India’, we are confident that the team at Social Panga is perfectly equipped to help us achieve our goals. We are delighted to have a partner that has experience in building some of the major brands of India through effective and creative marketing strategies that have proven to be highly beneficial.”
Speaking on this new development, Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder, Social Panga, said, “We are elated to have inked this partnership with the brand. DealShare has already done a great job of positioning itself in key markets with its offerings. We are now tasked with ensuring that the brand gets a more dedicated and cemented presence in the digital scape. The team is excited to get started and is already working towards leveraging the newer innovations combined with effective communication to make DealShare a household name.”