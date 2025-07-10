Social Panga bags digital mandate for Neo by Nippon Paint

New Delhi: Social Panga has secured the social media mandate for Neo by Nippon Paint, the painting services division of Nippon Paint India. The agency will manage digital storytelling and campaign development for the brand, with the objective of positioning Neo in the home makeover category.
The account will be handled by Social Panga’s Bengaluru office. As part of the early work, the agency rolled out a topical campaign for World Painter Appreciation Day, framing painters as ‘Home Stylists’. The campaign included a professional identity kit, onboarding improvements, and a dedicated anthem for painters.
Neo currently operates in Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu, offering dust-free and design-led painting solutions. The services include colour consultation, waterproofing, and decorative finishes. The brand is also building a painter-facing identity and network as part of its positioning.
Social Panga will oversee content strategy and execution across digital platforms.
Commenting on the partnership, Himanshu Arora, Co-founder of Social Panga, said, “Neo by Nippon Paint isn’t just redefining home painting. It’s reimagining what a home makeover means for today’s generation. The brand has a bold vision and a deep respect for the people behind the process, and that’s what excited us. At Social Panga, we’re thrilled to partner with a team that sees painters as creators and homes as stories waiting to be told.”
Bharat Raja, Senior Director, Service Marketing, Neo by Nippon Paint, added, “Bringing Social Panga on board to manage Neo by Nippon Paint's social mandate has been one of the best strategic moves for our brand. The team understood the brief to a T, resulting in a continuous stream of highly engaging content. A key highlight is their incredible responsiveness, which enables us to develop better creatives with remarkable speed. We believe this partnership will significantly enhance our ability to tell compelling stories to our audience.”