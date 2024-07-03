SoCheers bags digital mandate for Asus India

Delhi: SoCheers has won the digital mandate of Asus for its Indian business. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch involving several rounds of presentations and will be handled from the agency’s Mumbai office.
As part of the mandate, SoCheers will handle both Asus and ROG India Consumer PC, end-to-end digital responsibilities, which includes overall strategy and management for both the brands across social channels. The agency will also work on the brand's online persona with Outreach and Influencer Marketing, end-to-end management of pre and post Content Production, as well as strategising and executing digital Brand Campaigns for upcoming product launches, starting with the Asus Vivobook S 15, slated to launch in first week of July 2024.
Talking about their partnership with SoCheers, Paramjeet Singh Mehta, Head of Marketing, Asus India, said, ”We are on the verge of making some new additions and developments to our existing portfolio & believe that a lot of value can be built through our digital touchpoints. The vision for the brand that we have & what SoCheers is envisioning syncs well & we are delighted to partner with SoCheers and embark on our digital growth journey”.
Delighted with Asus’ addition to their client roster, Siddharth Devnani, Co-Founder and Director, SoCheers, said, “As a global leader in innovative technology, Asus is at the top of their game with their cutting-edge expertise, setting them a class apart in the ever-evolving tech landscape. We are ecstatic to partner with Asus and together, we look forward to creating impactful campaigns that strike the right chords, win attention and propel the brand to the next level.”