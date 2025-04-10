SoCheers appoints Siddharth Devnani as Co-Founder and COO

New Delhi: SoCheers, a digital-first creative agency, has announced the appointment of Co-Founder and Director Siddharth Devnani as Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Devnani aims to focus on driving innovation, operational strategy, and value measurement frameworks to create long-lasting business impact.

To address this, he will lead the implementation of a new framework that will quantify the real value created through every campaign, collaboration, and creative effort, SoCheers said in a statement.

Through this model, the company plans to measure success in terms of brand growth, market influence, and long-term business outcomes.

SoCheers was founded by Mehul Gupta and Siddharth Devnani in 2013.

"Devnani has always played a key role in shaping SoCheers’ growth, driving both business and strategic advancements for the agency and clients," said Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, SoCheers. "This transition is not just about leadership—it’s about taking SoCheers to the next level. We are entering a phase where brands are looking beyond momentary success, and we want to be the partner that helps them achieve sustainable growth. Devnani’s ability to blend technology with creativity will be pivotal in ensuring that every initiative we undertake leaves a lasting impact, both for our clients and for the industry at large."

Devnani said, "The digital world is evolving rapidly, and brands today need more than just high-performance campaigns—they need sustainable, scalable impact. My focus will be on building systems that drive innovation, efficiency, and real long-term value, ensuring that everything we do at SoCheers contributes to growth that lasts beyond a single campaign cycle."

SoCheers plans to introduce new measurement tools, AI-powered creative solutions, and data-driven marketing strategies this year.