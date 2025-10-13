Snehita Chakravorty joins KFC India as Marketing Manager, Dine-in Business

New Delhi: Snehita Chakravorty has joined KFC India (Yum! Brands) as Marketing Manager, Dine-in Business. In her new role, she will oversee initiatives to enhance the brand’s in-restaurant experience and strengthen consumer engagement across key markets.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Chakravorty said, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Marketing Manager at Yum! Brands! KFC India taking care of the Dine-in business! QSR has been my favourite subject for many years, looking forward to exploring many new opportunities to give the best Dine-in experience to our guests!”

Chakravorty joins KFC India from Jubilant FoodWorks, Domino’s, where she served as Deputy Manager, Marketing.

In her previous role, she worked on region-specific marketing strategies, executed brand activations, and supported new store launches. She also collaborated with operations and digital teams to strengthen brand performance and customer experience.

She brings experience in the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector, having worked on initiatives to create consumer touchpoints and raise brand visibility in competitive markets. Her appointment comes as in-store experiences become an important factor in the QSR sector.