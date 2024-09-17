Smytten Pulse partners with MRSI for 32nd Annual Market Research Seminar

Delhi: Smytten Pulse, an AI-powered consumer insights platform, has announced its association with the Market Research Society of India (MRSI) as the Lead Partner for the 32nd Annual Market Research Seminar.

This event will be themed “Rise & Shine” bringing together India’s market research professionals to explore emerging trends and celebrate industry achievements.

Commenting on the collaboration, Siddhartha Nangia, Co-Founder, Smytten and Smytten Pulse, said, “We are truly honoured to be a part of the esteemed Market Research Society of India. As the lead partner for this highly anticipated event, we are excited to collaborate with the best minds in the research fraternity. This partnership allows us to not only contribute to the future of market research but also gain invaluable insights that will shape the industry's direction. We look forward to fostering innovation and driving meaningful conversations at the 32nd Annual Market Research Seminar."