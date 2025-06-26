Smoke Lab Vodka appoints Actimedia PR & Digital as communications partner

New Delhi: Smoke Lab, the premium homegrown vodka brand from the NV Group, has appointed Actimedia PR & Digital to handle its communications strategy, as it looks to strengthen its presence across domestic and global markets.

The vodka brand, already present in the United States and key Indian cities, is expanding operations into the UK, European Union, and new regions within India.

“Since inception, we’ve kept our eyes on one goal, to create a world-class vodka brand from India. As we remain focussed on consolidating that vision, we are very happy to have Actimedia support us with their expertise and understanding of the lifestyle and business space,” said Varun Jain, Founder, Smoke Lab Vodka.

Actimedia, a communications firm with over two decades of experience in the lifestyle segment, will oversee public relations activities in India and support international visibility initiatives.

“As Smoke Lab enters an exciting, action-packed phase, repositioning itself both in India and globally, we are excited to assist in creating a fresh communications approach and strategy for the ‘Make in India’ brand. The brand not only has a great design aesthetic, it has also crafted some of the boldest, most authentic flavours of spirits from pure Indian ingredients. We look forward to amplifying their story through our multi-platform approach,” said Amitabh Saksena, Founder and Director, Actimedia PR & Digital.