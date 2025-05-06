Advertisment

Smita Murarka joins Orange Health Labs as Consumer P&L Head - Brand and Business

Murarka, a marketing professional with over two decades of experience, has joined Orange Health Labs from Deloitte, where she served as Director of Consulting since September 2023

BestMediaInfo Bureau
Orange Health Labs, the diagnostics service provider, has appointed Smita Murarka as Consumer P&L Head - Brand and Business.

Prior to Deloitte, she was the CMO at Duroflex. Her tenure at Duroflex saw innovative campaigns like "Sounds of Sleep," which leveraged digital content to connect with young parents. 

Prior to Deloitte, she was the CMO at Duroflex. Her tenure at Duroflex saw innovative campaigns like “Sounds of Sleep,” which leveraged digital content to connect with young parents. 

Murarka’s earlier roles include marketing leadership positions at Amante Lingerie, Lifestyle International, and Landmark Group.

 

