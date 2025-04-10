SmartWinnr onboards Jyothish Jayan as Global Marketing Director

New Delhi: SmartWinnr, a provider of AI-powered sales enablement solutions, has appointed Jyothish Jayan as Global Marketing Director.

Jayan has 14+ years of experience in B2B SaaS and enterprise marketing, scaling marketing engines for growth-stage companies and building global brands.

In his new role, Jayan will lead SmartWinnr’s global marketing function, driving integrated campaigns across demand generation, product marketing, brand positioning, and customer advocacy.

A key focus will be on expanding the brand’s thought leadership in AI-driven sales enablement, particularly in regulated industries such as pharma, BFSI, and medical devices.

Jayan has led marketing initiatives for SaaS, AI-tech, and cloud-tech companies.

His roles include Head of Marketing at Orbit, Director of Product Marketing at Leena AI, and Marketing Lead at Icertis.

He has experience in building brands, executing account-based marketing campaigns, and generating lead pipelines.

Jayan holds an MBA from the University of Bordeaux, a PGPM from Great Lakes Institute of Management, and a B.Tech from Cochin University of Science and Technology, along with certifications in product marketing and organisational leadership from ISB and IIM Bangalore.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Jayan to SmartWinnr leadership team. His expertise in scaling enterprise SaaS brands and combined with a forward-thinking strategic vision around AI-led enablement will play a pivotal role as we expand across global markets and industries like life sciences and BFSI," said Annie Banik, Co-Founder and CEO, SmartWinnr.

"I’m excited to join SmartWinnr at a time when AI is redefining the future of sales enablement. SmartWinnr is building something truly unique by blending real-time roleplays, gamification, and coaching into one intelligent sales excellence platform. I look forward to helping tell this story to the world and drive a meaningful impact for customers," said Jayan.

Jayan will work closely with sales, customer success, and product teams.