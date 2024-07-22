Smart Soc Solutions onboards Shruthi Bojamma as Director, Marketing & Communications for India

Delhi: SmartSoC Solutions, a Product Engineering company with specialisation in Semiconductor, Embedded, Artificial Intelligence and Automotive domains, has appointed Shruthi Bojamma as the Director of Marketing and Communications.

Bojamma brings with her experience spanning nearly 15 years in the fields of public relations, social media, and marketing communications. Her career trajectory includes previous roles as the Head of Social Media and Content Marketing at organisations such as Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages, Himalaya and Fortis Healthcare.

In her new role, Bojamma will be responsible for developing and executing comprehensive marketing and communications initiatives that align with Smart Soc Solutions' objectives.

"I am honoured to join Smart Soc Solutions," said Bojamma. "With great excitement I embrace this new chapter at Smart Soc Solutions. Semiconductor industry is an emerging industry and I am thrilled to work with a dynamic team that shares my passion for excellence."

Prior to joining Smart Soc Solutions, Bojamma served as DGM, Marketing and Communications at Quess.