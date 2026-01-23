Skymarx India Joins Hands with Kabaddi Champions League as Title Sponsor

New Delhi: The Kabaddi Champions League (KCL) roped in Skymarx India as its Title Sponsor, as the league prepares for its inaugural season.
This partnership will see Skymarx India closely woven into the league. From the mats and jerseys to matchdays filled with noise, emotion, and energy. More than visibility, the collaboration represents support for athletes chasing bigger dreams.
The Kabaddi Champions League brings together teams from across Haryana, uniting experienced campaigners and hungry young players under one banner. With Skymarx India’s backing, the league takes an important step towards creating an environment where talent is respected, performances are celebrated, and kabaddi continues to grow beyond traditional boundaries.
Kabaddi, traditionally played in open grounds and passed down through generations, has long been a sport that evokes passion and pride. With Skymarx India on board, the league gains not just visibility but strong backing to support athletes.