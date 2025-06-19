Skechers signs Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador in India

New Delhi: Skechers has announced Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan as its newest brand ambassador for India. The actor will feature in upcoming marketing campaigns, beginning with promotions for the brand’s Hands Free Slip-ins® footwear range.

The Hands Free Slip-ins are designed with Skechers' Heel Pillow® technology, allowing wearers to put on their shoes without using their hands or bending down. The product line highlights convenience while maintaining the brand’s design identity.

Speaking about the collaboration, Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, “Kartik Aaryan embodies the spirit of Skechers bold, versatile, stylish and innovative. We are proud to partner with Kartik, an award-winning actor that is equal parts talent, charisma and adventurous. As a prominent contemporary youth icon, his broad appeal coupled with his dynamic persona will help keep Skechers in the mind of consumers shopping for our in-demand lifestyle and athletic footwear across India. We believe Kartik’s influence will amplify our connection with his fans who value the innovation and comfort that is only offered by Skechers.”

Sharing his thoughts on the partnership, Kartik Aaryan said, “I am excited to collaborate with Skechers a brand that stands at the intersection of cutting-edge performance and contemporary style. What truly impressed me is their relentless focus on innovation, especially the Slip-ins technology, which redefines convenience without compromising on design. I’m always on the move, so I love that I can just slip in and go. Skechers’ vision aligns perfectly with my own belief in pushing boundaries, and I look forward to being part of their incredible journey as they continue to inspire athletes and trendsetters alike.”

Kartik Aaryan joins a list of Skechers ambassadors that includes Indian actress Ananya Panday, as well as athletes such as footballers Sunil Chhetri, Harry Kane, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Isco Alarcón and Mohammed Kudus; cricketers Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia; pickleball players Sonu Vishwakarma, Vrushali Thakare, Vanshik Kapadia and Mayur Patil; and basketball players Julius Randle, Joel Embiid, Norman Powell, and Rickea Jackson.