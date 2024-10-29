Siyaram’s launches GenZ inspired fashion brand, ZECODE

New Delhi: Siyaram’s, an Indian apparel manufacturer, has announced the launch of ZECODE, a fashion brand aimed at revolutionising the way GenZ expresses themselves through clothing.

ZECODE offers a product range with 5000 stock keeping units (SKU) across categories for Women, Men, and Kids. Whether it’s ethnic fusion wear or contemporary casuals, the brand aims to offer something for everyone at affordable prices.

The stores, unveiled across four locations in Bangalore, feature designs enriched with GenZ lingo, aiming to curate an engaging and relatable shopping experience.

Targeting the youth, ZECODE aims to champion the spirit of self-expression that defines Gen Z at affordable prices.

Gaurav Poddar, Executive Director, Siyaram’s, said, “ZECODE is not just another fashion brand; it’s Gen Z’s biggest cheerleader. Since 1978, Siyaram's has been a key player in India’s fashion industry, known for its legacy in the textile and fashion industry. With ZECODE, we've harnessed the vibrant energy and creative spirit of GenZ to offer a trendy and pocket-friendly brand.”

Jayakar Shettigar, CEO of ZECODE, said, “ZECODE’s mission is to be an aspirational brand for the next generation, always in sync with their world. Bangalore, with its vibrant population of young working professionals and students who love to experiment with fashion, is the perfect city to launch ZECODE. Its dynamic retail atmosphere and thriving youth culture make it an ideal location. In our first year, we plan to open 20 to 25 stores across Bangalore and Karnataka.”