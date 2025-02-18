Sirona founders reacquire the feminine hygiene brand From Good Glamm

New Delhi: Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, founders of Sirona Hygiene, have reacquired their feminine hygiene brand from the Good Glamm Group.

The buyback deal, sealed at an estimated Rs 150 crore, marks a turnaround for Sirona after its acquisition by Good Glamm just over a year ago.

Sirona was initially bought by Good Glamm in October 2024 for Rs 450 crore, in what was seen as a strategic move to bolster Good Glamm's portfolio in the femtech sector. Sirona, known for its innovative products like PeeBuddy and menstrual cups, had carved a niche in women's health and hygiene.

According to the news reports, post-acquisition, Sirona faced operational challenges under Good Glamm's management, which was grappling with its own financial downturn, including significant valuation drops and operational overhauls. This led to a strategic reassessment, culminating in the decision to divest Sirona back to its original founders.

The buyback includes Sirona assuming debts amounting to between Rs 160-180 crore, showcasing the founders' commitment to reclaiming and steering the brand back to its core values and market position.

The transaction was primarily financed through the personal funds of Deep and Mohit Bajaj, highlighting their dedication to the brand's future. The founders aim to rebuild partnerships, stabilise the brand's financials, and continue their legacy of breaking taboos around menstrual health.

The move sends a strong message in the startup world, where founders might opt to reclaim their companies when the vision diverges from that of the acquirers.