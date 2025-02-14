Sintex becomes Associate sponsor for Women’s Premier League 2025

New Delhi: Sintex BAPL a part of Welspun World, has announced its partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an Associate Sponsor of the Women’s Premier League 2025 (WPL).
This marks the second consecutive year of Sintex’s association with WPL, strengthening its efforts to foster equality, opportunity, and empowerment for women in sports.
By extending its partnership, Sintex aims to champion inclusivity in sports, inspire aspiring female athletes, and promote the critical cause of water sustainability.
Through WPL 2025, Sintex aims to engage with a diverse audience, support women in sports, raise awareness about responsible water conservation, and promote environmental sustainability; creating a future where safe and accessible water is a reality for everyone.
Yashovardhan Agarwal, Managing Director, Welspun - BAPL said, “We are delighted to partner with Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 as an Associate Sponsor for 2025. Over the years, WPL has become a game-changer for women’s cricket in India, providing a well-deserved platform for women to lead the charge. At Sintex, we believe in undertaking initiatives that drive real change, and through this association, we aim to inspire, break barriers and enable more young women to pursue their dreams in the field of sports.”
Furthering its commitment to women’s empowerment, Sintex’s parent company, Welspun, spearheads the Super Sport Women Program (WSSW)—a pioneering initiative supporting female athletes from challenging backgrounds. WSSW aims to tackle key challenges such as limited access to resources, financial constraints, and societal barriers, ensuring that talented sportswomen receive the support they need to excel.
As part of its on-ground activations at the stadium, Sintex is experiences that blend the spirit of cricket with the importance of water conservation:
-
“Kill the Microbes to Win the Game” – An interactive experience where participants eliminate microbes, mirroring how Sintex tanks ensure safe and hygienic water storage
-
“Donate Water to Win in the Long Innings of Life” - A campaign encouraging fans to pledge water conservation and contribute towards tank donations for communities in need