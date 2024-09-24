Sinch becomes part of MoEngage Catalyst Partner Program

Delhi: Sinch, through its Customer Communications Cloud, announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage, an insights-led Customer Engagement Platform.

Sinch is now part of the MoEngage Catalyst Partner Program, which aims to help brands scale at speed.

“We value our collaboration with MoEngage and our joint relentless commitment to enrich customer experience for brands with enhanced quality, innovation, with security at the core.” said Nitin Singhal, Managing Director, Sinch India. “We are thrilled to strengthen our relationship to support an even better enterprise-grade messaging experience.”

Regarding the partnership, Sanjay Kupae, Head Alliances and Partnerships, MoEngage, mentioned, “We are delighted to be partnering with a global powerhouse like Sinch. We believe our shared expertise of AI-enabled, insights-led customer engagement and powerful customer communications cloud, will help consumer brands boost personalized experiences and, in turn, drive business growth.”