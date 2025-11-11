New Delhi: Simple Energy has announced the appointment of Jitin Johnson as Head of Marketing and Kevin Thomas as Head of Brand, as part of its ongoing expansion efforts across India. The company has also grown its marketing team to more than 40 professionals as it looks to strengthen its nationwide footprint.

Johnson, who brings 14 years of experience in marketing, joins Simple Energy after serving as Assistant General Manager, Digital Marketing at River. In his new role, he will oversee the company’s omnichannel marketing strategy, including brand development, go-to-market initiatives, digital transformation, and customer engagement.

Speaking about his new role, Jitin Johnson, Head of Marketing, Simple Energy, said, “Simple Energy is redefining how India moves, blending performance, design, and purpose in a way that truly resonates with the next generation of riders. I’m excited to build on this momentum, shaping a brand that’s as emotionally charged as it is.”

Kevin Thomas, who takes over as Head of Brand, brings over 13 years of experience in creative direction and visual design. He most recently served as Principal Visual Designer at Ultraviolette Automotive and has previously held senior roles at Amazon, Motorola, and OnePlus.

Thomas said, “My creative philosophy is shaped by years spent at the intersection of design, machines, and art. I’ve always believed that great automotive brands are built not just through engineering, but through emotion and visual storytelling. At Simple Energy, I’m excited to craft a brand that’s artistically expressive, deeply rider-centric, and unmistakably rooted in the culture of movement.”

Commenting on the appointments, Smitha Rao, General Manager, Brand & Marketing, Simple Energy, added, “These appointments and the expansion of our marketing team mark an important step in strengthening Simple Energy’s brand and business ambitions. With Jitin and Kevin leading key functions, we’re better positioned to build meaningful connections with our customers, enhance brand consistency, and accelerate our mission to make electric mobility aspirational yet accessible.”