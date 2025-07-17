Signpost India names Roch D’Souza Chief Strategy Officer

New Delhi: Digital out-of-home (DOOH) media technology company Signpost India has appointed Roch D’Souza as Chief Strategy Officer.

In this newly created role, he will lead strategic initiatives focused on business transformation and long-term growth.

D’Souza, who brings over 23 years of experience across retail, media, digital, and consumer-facing sectors, will report to Managing Director Shripad Ashtekar. He has previously worked on reimagining business models and driving measurable outcomes for a range of brands.

“With a proven track record of building future-ready brands and driving global impact, Roch is an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Shripad Ashtekar. “We were looking for a leader who could inspire teams, execute with precision, and elevate our mission of transforming urban landscapes. Roch brings a rare combination of traditional brand wisdom and deep digital insight that aligns perfectly with our vision.”

D’Souza added, “Signpost India is on a phenomenal trajectory, leveraging technology, creativity, and data-driven insights to shape the future of OOH. I’m excited to contribute to this transformation and unlock new possibilities for brands, cities, and communities alike.”